Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil coronavirus new cases jump by 53,347, death toll nudges 180,000 -health ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-12-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 02:37 IST
Brazil coronavirus new cases jump by 53,347, death toll nudges 180,000 -health ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazil reported 53,347 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 770 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 6,781,799 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 179,756, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia halts local COVID-19 vaccine development due to HIV false positives

Australia abruptly halted the production of a home-made vaccine against COVID-19 after trials showed it could interfere with HIV diagnosis, the developers said, with its makers instead agreeing to produce additional doses of a rival vaccine...

U.S. Senate vote on spending could slip to Friday, Pelosi suggests longer COVID-19 timeline

A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure to keep the government running is likely to slip to the Friday deadline, a leading Republican said, as a top Democrat suggested wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on thro...

States assail 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn U.S. election at Supreme Court

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to undo President-elect Joe Bidens election victory, saying the case has ...

Pemex's trading arm suspends business with Vitol amid U.S. bribery probe

The commercial arm of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex has temporarily suspended business with the worlds largest independent oil trader Vitol, which is the subject of a U.S. bribery investigation, according to a letter s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020