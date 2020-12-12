Mizoram reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Saturday reported sixteen new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,024, an official said. Of the new cases, six each were reported from Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts, and four from the Kolasib district, he said.

Eight of the patients have travel history, the official said. Two patients have developed symptoms, while the rest are asymptomatic, he said.

The state at present has 197 active cases. With 20 people recovering on Friday, the number of cured patients has increased to 3,820.

The recovery rate is 94.94 per cent. So far seven people have died of COVID-19 in Mizoram.

All of them are from the Aizawl district. Altogether, 1,63,202 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 956 on Friday.