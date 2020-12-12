Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19 after qualifying third for Formula One's Abu Dhabi season-ender but vowed to give his all in Sunday's race. The 35-year-old Mercedes driver has returned after testing positive for the new coronavirus and missing the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:36 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19 after qualifying third for Formula One's Abu Dhabi season-ender but vowed to give his all in Sunday's race.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver has returned after testing positive for the new coronavirus and missing the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain last weekend. He has tested negative repeatedly this week. The Briton did not want to go into medical detail but said the virus had to be taken seriously and he felt for all those who had suffered from it or were mourning lost loved ones.

"I am not 100%, I still have some feeling within my lungs," he said. "Normally, I would drive even if one of my arms was hanging off. That's what we do as racing drivers and luckily that's not the case," he added.

"It definitely won't be the easiest of races physically but I will manage and give it absolutely everything I've got." Hamilton clinched his record-equalling seventh championship in Turkey last month and is the most successful F1 driver of all time.

He has won 11 of 16 races, equalling his best season performance, but a 12th win of 2020 would be the icing on the cake of another stellar season that has seen Mercedes take both titles for the seventh year in a row. Asked whether adrenalin had carried him through, Hamilton said it was more about overall energy.

"One of the (COVID) symptoms is it really drains you so I'm trying to sleep as much as I can," he said. "But recharging is not as easy as it perhaps normally has been in the past." Mercedes have won the last six races in Abu Dhabi but Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized pole position on Saturday with Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.

Verstappen and Bottas are fighting for the runner-up position in the championship, with the Finn 16 points clear of the Dutchman.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian police seize haul of weapons intended for German extremists

Austrian police seized a huge cache of automatic weapons, explosives and hand grenades intended to arm right-wing extremist groups in Germany, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Saturday. Five people were arrested following a series of...

China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2125 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Fc Goa in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE Explosive Pant, composed Vihari and stylish Gill stake claim as ...

Bihar BJP to launch campaign in support of new farm laws from Sunday

Bihar BJP will launch a 13-day campaign from Sunday in support of the new farm laws and hold meetings with farmers across the state to make the farming community aware of the Centres agriculture reform measures. Addressing a press conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020