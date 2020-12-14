Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered COVID-19 vaccine - source

Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered COVID-19 vaccine - sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 03:35 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top U.S. officials will be offered the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Essential personnel at the White House and certain officials in all three branches of government were to be vaccinated within the next 10 days, said the source.
