Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queues form outside Milan food banks as crisis bites ahead of Christmas

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:04 IST
Queues form outside Milan food banks as crisis bites ahead of Christmas

Long queues have been forming outside food banks and help centres in Italy's financial capital Milan as the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus has deepened before Christmas.

As case numbers surged after the summer, Italy - the first European country to be struck by the pandemic and among the worst hit - has seen its stagnant economy dealt a blow by lockdowns to try to halt the spread of COVID-19. "During this period of the pandemic, the numbers have gone up," said Luigi Rossi, vice-president of local aid group Pane Quotidiano, as a queue stretched down the block outside the centre in the south of Milan.

"We certainly believe that the more this crisis goes on, the more there will be." Even in prosperous Milan, which had been riding a major property boom before the pandemic, the crisis has bitten deeply as large parts of the economy have come to a halt.

Many who had been just about managing have been forced to ask for help in a city that has prided itself on being Italy's economic motor and an exception to the malaise that has haunted the rest of the country for decades. "There are so many people like me. It's the new poor," said Alberto, 66, who did not want to give his last name.

With the trade fairs that contributed heavily to Milan's pre-crisis economy now closed, he has been out of work and has been coming to the centre for the past five months. "I've still got to pay the rent, I've got to buy food and even though my partner is working, it's not enough."

Like the centres run by other charitable groups, Pane Quotidiano, which has operated in Milan for more than a century, has been flat out, open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and handling an average of 800 people a day. While the government has imposed a firing freeze and offered support to companies furloughing workers, many have complained of long delays in getting payments. For the army of home carers, cleaners, restaurant staff and others employed unofficially and paid in cash, there has been no support at all.

"How can you get by?" asked Maria-Rosa Mamone, 76, who came to the centre to get food and a Christmas present for her grandchild. With three people at home and 600 euros ($700) in rent to pay every month, she is struggling. "At least I can come here. There's everything here, bread, milk..." (Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

577 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 83,006 on Monday with 577 more people testing positive, while six more infected patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 164 cases, Nainital 88, Pauri 80, Champawat 39, Haridwar 39,...

Why us again? Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave

In late November doctor Maurizio Cappiello visited more than 130 patients in the emergency room of Cardarelli hospital, in the southern Italian city of Naples. More than two-thirds had COVID-19. The virus which was limited mainly to Italys ...

Sputnik V vaccine's efficacy confirmed at 91.4 pc: RDIF, Gamaleya Center

Russias Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4 per cent effective in providing protection against COVID-19 and has demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy against severe coronavirus cases, the vaccines developers said on Monday. The efficacy of the Sputnik V...

Save aircraft carrier Viraat from dismantling: Sena to Centre

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtraon Monday urged the Centre to grant a No Objection Certificate NOC for the transfer of the decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat, being dismantled at Alang in Gujarat, to convert it into a museum. In a le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020