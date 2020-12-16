Left Menu
51 more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh

Fifty-one more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the union territorys caseload to 9,217, officials said on Wednesday. All the 51 new cases were detected in Leh district, the officials said. They said 35 patients were discharged from Leh and five others in Kargil, bringing down the active cases in the union territory to 628 525 in Leh and 103 in Kargil.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:22 IST
51 more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh

Fifty-one more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the union territory's caseload to 9,217, officials said on Wednesday. Ladakh has so far recorded 123 COVID-related deaths – 80 in Leh and 43 in Kargil, while 8,466 patients have recovered from the infection. All the 51 new cases were detected in Leh district, the officials said. They said 35 patients were discharged from Leh and five others in Kargil, bringing down the active cases in the union territory to 628 – 525 in Leh and 103 in Kargil.

