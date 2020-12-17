EU's Michel in COVID-19 self-isolation after meeting Macron

EU's Michel in COVID-19 self-isolation after meeting MacronReuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:34 IST
European Council President Charles Michel was going into self-isolation as a precaution after seeing French President Emmanuel Macron - who has tested positive for COVID-19 - in person on Monday, a spokesman for the bloc said on Thursday.
"(Michel) was informed by the French authorities that he is not considered to be a close contact. He is tested regularly and tested negative on Tuesday. However as a matter of precaution the president will go into self-isolation," said the spokesman.
