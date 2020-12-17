Left Menu
Dutch may not be ready for COVID-19 vaccinations in December-officials

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:52 IST
The Netherlands cannot yet say whether it will be among the first EU countries ready to start with COVID-19 vaccinations in December, several health officials said on Thursday.

EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said earlier on Thursday that European Union countries would begin inoculating people against the new coronavirus just after Christmas, assuming the EU regulator approves a vaccine.

