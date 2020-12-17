PM Modi wishes French prez speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

PM Modi wishes French prez speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positivePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for COVID-19
President Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. It said the president took a test ''as soon as the first symptoms appeared''
''Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health,'' Modi tweeted.
