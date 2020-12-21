Health News Roundup: Border closures in Oman; new COVID-19 strain in Australia's NSW and more

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

Oman to close borders on Tuesday for one week - state TV

Oman will close its land, air, and sea borders on Tuesday at 1 a.m. for one week, state television reported on Monday. The decision follows measures imposed by various countries following the outbreak of a new strain of COVID-19, Oman TV said.

Australia confirms two cases of new coronavirus strain

Australia confirmed on Monday it has detected two cases of a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has forced Britain to reverse plans to ease curbs over Christmas, the first confirmed cases of the strain in the Asia-Pacific region.

South Korea reports record daily coronavirus deaths, raids

South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, as a surge in infections strains the health system and prompted police raids on venues suspected of violating social distancing rules.

Flights canceled, holidays in disarray as Sydney battles pre-Christmas COVID-19 outbreak

Dozens of domestic flights due to leave Sydney were canceled on Monday and authorities issued more health alerts across the city, as Australia battled to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in its largest city four days before Christmas. More than 50 locations including cafes, gyms, casinos, and supermarkets across Sydney have been infected so far and authorities urged anyone who had visited the venues to immediately get tested and self-isolate.

Frontline essential should be next in line for U.S. COVID vaccines, CDC advisers say

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The frontline group includes 30 million workers such as first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, and grocery store workers.

European neighbors shut doors to Britain amid alarm over new coronavirus strain

Britain's European neighbors began closing their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there. France said it would bar all people coming from the United Kingdom for 48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea, or rail.

Kenyan doctors go on strike protesting inadequate benefits, PPE

Kenyan doctors working in government hospitals began a countrywide strike on Monday over inadequate insurance benefits and lack of protective equipment while treating COVID-19 patients, their union said. The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union said on Twitter late on Sunday that there had been no resolution of grievances raised over the last eight months.

France to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday - health minister

France will start its COVID-19 vaccination program next Sunday, Health Minister Olivier Veran wrote on his Twitter feed. Veran added in his tweet on Monday that the French vaccination program would start off with the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly.