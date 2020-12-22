Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Taiwan; border closures over new strain and more

In the health sector today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is working with France in an attempt to find a way to lift border closures as much of the world closed borders to the United Kingdom over recent days after London identified a highly infectious new coronavirus strain while Taiwan reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12. Watch the video below for the top health stories of December 22 from all across the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:30 IST

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

Australia's New South Wales reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in five days

Australia's most populous state on Tuesday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in nearly a week, fuelling optimism that contact tracing and social distancing were working to bring a dangerous new outbreak in Sydney under control. New South Wales (NSW) reported eight new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down on 15 reported one day earlier.

WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain

The World Health Organization cautioned against major alarm over a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain, saying this was a normal part of a pandemic's evolution. WHO officials even put a positive light on the discovery of the new strains that prompted a slew of alarmed countries to impose travel restrictions on Britain and South Africa, saying new tools to track the virus were working.

India records lowest daily coronavirus tally since July 3

India has recorded 19,556 new cases of the coronavirus, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, its lowest daily increase since July 3. The new infections took India's total to 10.08 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12

Taiwan's government on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was a friend of a person who had already been confirmed to have been infected with the virus, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told a news conference.

UK and France working to lift border closure amid concerns over new strain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is working with France in an attempt to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge. Much of the world closed borders to the United Kingdom over recent days after London identified a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, leaving hundreds of truck drivers stranded in southern England.

