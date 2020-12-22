Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt revises rates for COVID-19 testing in state

Telangana government have revised rates for conducting COVID-19 tests in private National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved Labs, on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 23:43 IST
Telangana govt revises rates for COVID-19 testing in state
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana government have revised rates for conducting COVID-19 tests in private National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved Labs, on Tuesday. "Samples which are collected at the labs /hospitals including all charges have reduced to a cap of Rs 500/- which was earlier Rs 850/-. Samples which are collected from home Including all charges have reduced with a cap of Rs 750/- which was earlier Rs 1,200," stated a press release by the Telangana Medical Health and Family Welfare Department.

In view of increased availability of test kits and reduction in the cost of both Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) extraction kits and RT-PCR kits, the cost of testing has decreased and requested to revise rates for COVID-19 testing. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Hyderabad, has stated that in

"All private NABL and ICMR approved labs are instructed to follow the guidelines issued by ICMR from time to time. All labs /hospitals/institutes are instructed to display the revised tariffs prominently and strictly comply with the above orders. Non-compliance shall attract action as per the provisions of the law," it added. "All District Health and medical officers are directed to monitor closely, enforce the prices strictly and give wide publicity. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare shall take further necessary action in the matter", the release stated. (ANI)

Also Read: About 32.92 lakh paddy farmers benefited from KMS procurement ops with MSP of Rs 63563.79 cr

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to begin testing truck drivers to reopen France border

British transport minister Grant Shapps said stranded truck drivers would begin receiving COVID tests on Wednesday that, if negative, would allow them to return home to France.Well be making sure that tomorrow were out there, providing test...

Soccer-Dasilva strike sends Brentford past Newcastle into League Cup semis

Championship club Brentford beat Premier League opponents Newcastle United to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time with a Josh Dasilva goal earning a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Sergi Canos broke down the left and his low cross was m...

UP: 50-year-old labourer dies as tractor-trolley overturns

A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.Police said the accident took place ar...

Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the states next US senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The child of Mexican immigrants, Padilla will be Californi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020