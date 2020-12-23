French President Macron improving after COVID diagnosis - presidency

French President Macron improving after COVID diagnosis - presidencyReuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:38 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron's health is showing signs of improvement after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17, his office said on Wednesday.
Macron has been has been self-isolating at Versailles, and BFM TV this week broadcast live images of him chairing a government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual link. He has said that although he will be working at a slower pace as he recovers, he will continue to tackle top-priority issues such as France's response to the COVID pandemic and Brexit.
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Versailles
- Emmanuel Macron