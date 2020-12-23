564 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 87,940 on Wednesday with 564 more people testing positive for the disease while eight more patients succumbed to it. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 230 cases, Nainital 113, Haridwar 37, Udham Singh Nagar 31, Pithoragarh 30, Rudraprayag 26, Almora 23, Chamoli 18, Pauri 17, Tehri 15, Champawat 14, Uttarkashi six and Bageshwar four, a bulletin issued by the state health department here said.

Meanwhile, eight more COVID patients died in the state, taking the death toll due to the disease to 1,447, the bulletin said. A total of 79,888 infected people have recuperated, 1,098 have migrated out of the state and 5,507 are under treatment, it added.