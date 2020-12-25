23,067 new cases take India's COVID-19 infection tally to 1,01,46,845; recoveries cross 97 lakh

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 on Friday with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while total recoveries crossed 97 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll increased to 1,47,092 with 336 new fatalities, the data at 8 am showed. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,17,834 during the same period, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.77 per cent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent. The active caseload remained below three lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 2,81,919 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested for detection of COVID-19 up to December 24 with 9,97,396 samples being tested on Thursday itself.

Of the 336 new fatalities, 89 were reported from Maharashtra, 37 from Delhi, 32 from West Bengal, and 22 each from Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Of the total deaths reported in the country so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 49,058 fatalities, followed by 12,039 from Karnataka, 12,036 from Tamil Nadu, 10,384 from Delhi, 9,505 from West Bengal, 8,267 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,089 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,260 from Punjab. ''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.