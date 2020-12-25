Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gautam Buddh Nagar records 46 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate rises to 97.68 pc

Active cases in the district came down to 540 from 542 the previous day, as the recovery rate rose to 97.68 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 22:33 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar records 46 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate rises to 97.68 pc

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,713 on Friday, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 540 from 542 the previous day, as the recovery rate rose to 97.68 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state. On the brighter side, 56 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 24,141, the fifth highest in the state. The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 89 and the mortality rate is 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.68 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 16,159 from 16,299 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 5,55,544 and the death toll climbed to 8,279 on Thursday, the data showed..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha celebrates with religious fervour

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in different parts of Odisha, including the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal and Sundergarh that have a significant Christian population. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik...

Ethiopia says national election to be held in June

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, the electoral board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeks to quell political and ethnic violence in several regions. Abiys Prosperity Party, a pan-Ethiopian movement he fou...

Mumbai: alleged MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse

Workers allegedly belonging to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS vandalised a warehouse of e-commerce behemoth Amazon at Marol in Mumbais Andheri suburb on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm, an official ...

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to 'kindness of strangers'

One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that. However, the queen, 94, did fulfill what is considered her most ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020