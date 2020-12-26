6 of 14 persons, who arrived in Mathura from UK, have been tested for new strain of coronavirus

Six of the 14 persons, who have come to Mathura from the United Kingdom, have been tested for a new strain of the coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. ''In spite of their negative reports, as a precautionary measure, they have been sent to home quarantine for 14 days,'' Dr Bhudeo Singh, the in-charge of the rapid response team, said.

While Astha Gautam, Advika Gautam and Lavnish Gautam have been home quarantined in the professors' colony, Tanya Mandal has been placed under a similar arrangement in the Kadamb Vihar colony, Varad Paliwal in Radhika Dham and Krishna Kumar Gaur in Kosikalan, Singh said. The sample of Saurabha Vashishtha was sent for testing on Saturday, he added.

Nisha Popat and Meera Ilesh Popat have gone to Tonk in Rajasthan, while Vishal Srivastava, Annupriya and Ajai Srivastava have gone back to London, the official said. Richa Gautam and Bobby Lee Shifflett could not be traced. However, their credentials have been shared with the local intelligence unit (LIU), officials said.