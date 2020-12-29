India records lowest daily COVID-19 cases in 187 days

The daily new COVID-19 cases in the country touched a new low with less than 16,500 new cases being added to the national tally after a gap of 187 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The daily new cases were 16,922 on June 25.

India's active caseload has fallen to 2,68,581 as on date. ''The share of active cases in the total cases has further compressed to 2.63 per cent of the cumulative caseload,'' the ministry said. A net decline of 8,720 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a day, it stated.

With the rising recoveries and decline in daily new cases, India's cumulative recoveries are inching closer to 1 crore, the ministry said. The total recovered cases have crossed 98 lakh (98,07,569). The gap between recoveries and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 95,38,988, it underlined.

A total of 24,900 cases have recovered in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said that 77.66 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,501 recoveries. Kerala follows with 4,172 new recoveries. Chhattisgarh recorded another 1,901 daily recoveries. Of the new cases, 78.16 per cent are concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,047 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,498 new cases while Chhattisgarh reported 1,188 new cases yesterday. Ten states and UTs account for 77.38 per cent of the 252 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours.

Of the new fatalities, 19.84 per cent are from Maharashtra which reported 50 deaths. West Bengal and Chhattisgarh follow with 27 and 26 new deaths, respectively.