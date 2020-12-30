349 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in AP

Left Menu
In 24 hours, Krishna district reported 75 fresh cases, followed by Chittoor 50, West Godavari 46 and Guntur 44.Four districts reported less than 10 new cases each and the remaining five added below 30 each, the bulletin said. Krishna, Chittoor, Kadapa and Prakasam districts reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality each.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:59 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Amaravati, Dec 30 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh added 349 new cases to its COVID-19 tally, which now stands at 8,81,948. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, 472 patients got cured and four more succumbed to the pandemic in the state, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases fell to 3,256 after 8,71,588 recoveries and 7,104 deaths, it said. After 1.17 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2.20 lakh per million population, the overall infection positivity rate slid to 7.50 per cent.

The recovery rate improved to 98.83 per cent and the mortality rate remained stable at 0.81 per cent. In 24 hours, Krishna district reported 75 fresh cases, followed by Chittoor 50, West Godavari 46 and Guntur 44.

Four districts reported less than 10 new cases each and the remaining five added below 30 each, the bulletin said. Krishna, Chittoor, Kadapa and Prakasam districts reported one fresh COVID-19 fatality each.

