Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 4:34 p.m.

No gatherings will be allowed in open public places like Connaught Place and India Gate during the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government on December 31 and January 1 due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain, police said on Thursday. Health Ministry releases communication strategy to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

3:57 p.m. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over loan waivers to the tune of Rs 2.37 lakh crore to a few industrialists, saying the amount could have been used to give Rs 20,000 each to 11 crore families.

India is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. 3:48 p.m.

Odisha reports 315 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh fatalities. 3:07 p.m.

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges, the Centre said on Thursday. 2:32 p.m.

There is no clinical evidence to prove low levels of Vitamin D lead to severe COVID-19 symptoms but there is a definite connect between the ''sunshine vitamin'' and immune responses to the disease, say experts as the pandemic spreads across the world and concerns mount over a new mutant strain. South Africans who insist on ringing in the New Year with public celebrations at midnight on Thursday will spend the first day of 2021 in jail, Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned, as the country recorded a new high of daily COVID-19 infections.

2:17 p.m. Four persons who recently came to Delhi from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19, have been found infected with the new strain of coronavirus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

1:57 p.m. Considering the drop in temperature that deteriorates air quality, doctors in Pune city have issued a word of caution for people suffering from lung ailments, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19.

1:27 p.m. The Odisha government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm on Thursday to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. 12:51 p.m.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shows 94.1 per cent efficacy in trial, says study. 12:49 p.m.

Puducherry adds 36 fresh COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 38,132. Tripura plans to strengthen laboratory infrastructure amid concern over new COVID strain.

12:46 p.m. COVID-19 recovery rate in country crosses 96 per cent.

12:09 p.m. A total of 25 people in the country have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

12:04 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said people should not let their guard down and strictly abide by coronavirus preventive norms even after vaccination.

11:49 a.m. After being severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the country's exports growth is expected to rebound in 2021 on the back of recovery in economic activities and demand worldwide.

11:42 a.m. Actor Gautam Gulati, known for TV shows ''Diya Aur Baati Hum'' and ''Kasamh Se'', has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 11:32 a.m.

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain. 11:12 a.m.

Telangana recorded 415 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,86,354, while the death toll rose to 1,541 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday. 11:11 a.m.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association has named Pritam Gandhe as the coach of its senior team for the upcoming domestic season after earlier coach Trevor Gonsalves tested positive for COVID-19. 10:45 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reported two new COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally in the state to 16,711, a health department official said on Thursday. 10:30 a.m.

China has granted conditional approval to the country's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine developed by state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, an official announcement said on Thursday. Stung by the COVID-19 induced lockdown in 2020 that severely impacted many businesses, Tamil Nadu however, sought to bounce back with mega ticket deals in various sectors later, seeking to live up to its image of a favourable investment destination.

10:06 a.m. Five more people, including two Border Security Force personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 4,204, a health department official said.

9:42 a.m. COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,941 with five new cases.

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 390 as death toll rises by six. 9:12 a.m.

Singapore further tightens COVID-19 measures on air crew. 9:00 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 223 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.