Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha ready to hold COVID vaccination mock drill

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra said the dry run of vaccination programme will be held in 30 district headquarters hospitals and the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.He said dedicated and well trained personnel were deployed in each centre for the exercise.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-01-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 01:17 IST
Odisha ready to hold COVID vaccination mock drill

The Odisha government on Friday said it is prepared to conduct a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination programme at 31 places across the state on January 2. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra said the dry run of vaccination programme will be held in 30 district headquarters hospitals and the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He said dedicated and well trained personnel were deployed in each centre for the exercise. After its arrival in Odisha, the vaccine will be kept in the state vaccine store from where it will be sent to districts in two phases.

The vaccine will be transported to centres through 1222 vehicles in ice lined refrigerators (ILRs), said Health and Family Welfare Department Director and Vaccine in-charge Bijay Panigrahi. Before Saturday's nationwide exercise, the earlier dry run drill had been conducted in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat on December 28 and 29.

Mohapatra said about 3.70 lakh people including health workers, front line workers and others have been registered for getting the vaccine in the first phase. Meanwhile, Mohapatra said no new strain of Coronavius has been found in any of the samples collected in the state.

He said the state has traced all the UK returnees so far..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Ashok Leyland gains nearly 4 pc after sales data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rebuking Trump, Republican-led Senate overrides defense bill veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a defense policy bill against his strong objections weeks before he leaves offi...

People News Roundup: Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive; Actress Dawn Wells dies from COVID-19

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Bent spoon, straight needle mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine driveCelebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israels drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, per...

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

BioNTech is working flat out with partner Pfizer to boost production of their COVID-19 vaccine, its founders said, warning there would be gaps in supply until other vaccines were rolled out. The German biotech startup has led the vaccine ra...

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS wraps up record-breaking year; Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoingMovie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021