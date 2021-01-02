Odisha successfully conducts COVID-19 vaccination dry run

The Odisha government on Saturday successfully conducted a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in the state, a senior health official said. Odisha is the only state in the country where the COVID-19 vaccination dry run was held in all the districts besides the state capital, Health Department Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra said, while inaugurating the programme.

The dry run was carried out in district hospitals, where five-member teams administered the dummy vaccine to 25 health workers each in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol, another official said. ''We passed through three rooms and there was absolutely no problem,'' Sabita Behera, a volunteer, said.

Mohapatra said the vaccine is expected to arrive in Odisha by the end of this month. Adequate equipment has been readied for undertaking the mass vaccination drive for which 3.7 lakh people have been enlisted, he said.

Physical verification of the beneficiaries will be done and the records updated on the Co-WIN portal. They will then be administered the vaccine and kept under observation for 30 minutes before being discharged, the official said. Those who were administered dummy vaccine during the day will be marked as partially-vaccinated in the portal, he said.