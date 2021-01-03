World News Roundup: 18 killed in roof collapse during funeral; UK PM says vote should only happen once and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

At least 18 people killed in roof collapse during funeral near New Delhi

At least 18 people attending a funeral in northern India were killed when a roof they were sheltering under during heavy rainfall collapsed on Sunday afternoon, a police officer said. Around 40 mourners had gathered under the shelter at a crematorium in the district of Ghaziabad when it collapsed, trapping them under the rubble, divisional commissioner Anita C Meshram said.

On Scottish referendum, UK PM says vote should only happen once in a generation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said referendums should only happen once in a generation, when asked about the possibility of a fresh vote on Scottish independence. "The only point I would make is that referendums, (in) my ... direct experience in this country, are not particularly jolly events," Johnson told the BBC.

Iraqis chanting anti-U.S. slogans mark year since Soleimani killing

Tens of thousands of Iraqis chanting anti-American slogans streamed to Baghdad's central square on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The gathering coincided with increasing tensions between Iran and the United States in the last days of President Donald Trump's administration, and many in the crowd demanded revenge.

Pope criticises people going on holiday to flee COVID lockdowns

Pope Francis condemned on Sunday people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others. Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Francis said he had read newspaper reports of people catching flights to flee government curbs and seek fun elsewhere.

Stricter lockdown restriction likely on the way, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe places and children should continue to attend where permitted. Cases of COVID-19 in Britain are at record levels and increasing, fuelled by a new and more transmissible variant of the virus. That has already forced the government to cancel the planned reopening of schools in and around London, with calls from teaching unions for wider closures.

Tokyo reports 816 new COVID-19 cases as governors push for state of emergency

Tokyo reported 816 new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, a day after governors from the capital and neighboring prefectures called on the Japanese government to announce a state of emergency to combat a recent surge in cases. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resisted calls for a second national state of emergency; the government first introduced that measure in April during an earlier wave of the pandemic. Suga is scheduled to speak publicly on Jan. 4.

Britain targets tens of millions of vaccinations in next three months

Britain will have 530,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready to administer on Monday and hopes to provide "tens of millions" of vaccinations over the next three months, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday. "We do hope that ... we'll be able to do tens of millions in the course of the next three months," he told the BBC.

Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown

Germany is likely to extend a national lockdown beyond Jan. 10 to curb coronavirus infection rates that are still running high and putting huge strains on hospitals and health workers, politicians said at the weekend. Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are expected to agree to extend the restrictions when they convene on Tuesday. It is not yet clear how long the extension would last.

Israel dismisses "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as "nonsense" an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran. It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes on the one-year anniversary on Sunday of the assassination of Tehran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Kan public radio.

UK PM Johnson says he will carry on as British leader after Brexit

Britain's Boris Johnson said on Sunday he intended to carry on as prime minister after Brexit. Asked in a BBC interview if he intended to continue in the role, Johnson said: "Yes."