Twin challenges: 3,276 cops infected by COVID-19, 60 personnel killed in terror attacks in J-K

Fighting bravely on twin fronts of terrorism and coronavirus, 60 security personnel were killed in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, while 3,276 policemen were infected by COVID-19 this year. A total of 16 Jammu and Kashmir policemen and 44 security forces personnel were killed in terror attacks this year, officials said. ''As many as 3,276 police personnel tested positive for coronavirus while fighting the disease as front-line workers. Fifteen personnel died due to the disease,” a senior police officer told PTI.

He said thousands of police personnel in the Union territory stood firm during the pandemic. ''Front-line warriors assisted in combating the virus and implementing advisories issued from time to time by the government,” the officer said.

According to officials, as many as 1,329 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir zone, and six of them died due to the disease. In Jammu zone, 1,947 police personnel tested positive for the highly infectious disease, and nine policemen lost their lives after being infected.

Many police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir voluntarily donated plasma, they said. The J-K police personnel along with NGOs and volunteers distributed medicines, ration, cooked food, hand sanitizers, masks and other required items to the needy.

Fabricated sanitization tunnels, no-touch hand wash stands, remote-controlled trolleys, face shields, face masks and PPE kits were made through police workshops and welfare centres to deal with the COVID-19 situation effectively, they added.