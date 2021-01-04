Left Menu
Development News Edition

Herculean efforts paid off, Vardhan to scientists on COVID-19 vaccine approval

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the Herculean efforts of scientists have finally paid off as two coronavirus vaccines have been developed at a record-breaking speed and granted authorisation in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:58 IST
Herculean efforts paid off, Vardhan to scientists on COVID-19 vaccine approval

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the Herculean efforts of scientists have finally paid off as two coronavirus vaccines have been developed at a record-breaking speed and granted authorisation in India. Vardhan, who also holds the charge of Union Health Ministry, said new diagnostic tests can detect the virus within minutes.

Massive open science data sets of viral genomes and COVID-19 cases have produced the most detailed picture yet of a new disease's evolution, he said. ''It has all been possible due to the exemplary and collaborative efforts of scientists across the world.

''We needed a vaccine against COVID. The Herculean efforts made by our scientists have finally paid off. Today, we have several vaccines that have been developed across the world, two of which have been developed at a record-breaking speed and granted authorisation in India,'' Vardhan said. India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Vardhan was speaking at the National Physical Laboratory event organised on the occasion of the 75th Foundation day. The NPL, an institute under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is one of the oldest laboratories in the country. On this occassion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation. The NPL has adopted an international practice for production of Indian Certified Reference Material (CRMs) Trademarked as Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya.

Vardhan said in the era of the digital economy and communication, time-stamping on events is inevitable. ''Therefore, NPL has established the New National Facility of Backup Time Scale Laboratory. This is a crucial support for the Digital India Mission of the government,'' Vardhan noted.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

Bitcoin fell sharply on Monday, losing ground from a record high of 34,800 touched a day earlier, with traders citing volatility in highly leveraged futures markets. Bitcoin fell more than 14 after earlier touching as high as 33,670, wiping...

UK govt debt pool with sub-zero yields jumps in December - Tradeweb

The pool of UK government bonds with a negative yield jumped in December and as a share of the overall market hit its highest since September, data from electronic bond trading platform Tradeweb showed on Monday. According to Tradeweb, almo...

FEATURE-Love, tech and online abuse of women in the time of coronavirus

When Priyas boyfriend posted a nude photo of her online, he told her it would give her a confidence boost by making her an object of desire for other men.Instead she felt powerless knowing that someone she loved had shared an intimate photo...

Cricket-England's Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sri Lanka tests

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will self-isolate for 10 days, as will fast bowler Chris Woakes who was deemed a possible close contact, Englands cricket board said on Monday.Eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021