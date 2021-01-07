ESI Dy Director dies of COVID-19

A senior doctor of the Employees'State Insurance Scheme under the state Labour department dieddue to COVID-19 on Thursday, a Health department officialsaid

Dr Rajib Gon Choudhury, Deputy Director (Planning) ofthe ESI was diagnosed with the contagion recently and wasundergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He succumbedto the infection this afternoon, the official said

Gon Choudhury's death took the total number of doctorsand health workers dying due to COVID-19 in the state to over50, the official added.

