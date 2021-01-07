France reports 22 cases of new COVID-19 variants, ministry says

France reports 22 cases of new COVID-19 variants, ministry saysReuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:09 IST
The French health ministry said on Thursday that 22 cases of new variants of the coronavirus have been detected in France.
The ministry also said in a statement that two high-risk clusters that may include the new variant of COVID-19 first detected in Britain have been found in the Brittany and Paris regions.
