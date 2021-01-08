Brazil passes 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, says Health Ministry

Brazil passes 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, says Health MinistryReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 08-01-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 03:03 IST
Brazil has registered more than 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, without updating its precise case count or death toll.
"In the name of President Jair Bolsonaro, the Health Ministry and all the federal government, we want to offer our solidarity to every family that lost loved ones," said the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
