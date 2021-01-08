PM to interact with chief ministers on Monday over COVID situation, vaccine roll-out
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on January 11 to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, his office said on Friday. The prime minister has often spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemics outbreak in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on January 11 to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, his office said on Friday. This will be Modi's first interaction with chief ministers following the recent approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by India's drug regulator. The prime minister has often spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemic's outbreak in the country. India is preparing for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and the second nationwide mock drill on the drive was conducted on Friday.
India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.
