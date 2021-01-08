269 more test positive for COVID-9 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 93,111 on Friday with 269 more people testing positive while seven more infected patients died.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 90 cases followed by Nainital (58), Haridwar (31), Udham Singh Nagar (19), and Almora (14), a state health department bulletin here said.

Meanwhile, seven more COVID-19 patients died in the state taking the toll so far to 1,562, the bulletin said. A total of 87,127 infected people have recuperated, 1,243 have migrated out of the state and 3,179 are under treatment, it said.

