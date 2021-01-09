UK records 1,035 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Britain reported 1,035 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, down from Friday's record toll of 1,325.

It marked the fourth consecutive daily toll - defined as deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test - of above 1,000.

The government figures also showed 59,937 new cases, down from 68,053 the day before.

