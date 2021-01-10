COVID 19: UK has vaccinated around 2 million people -Health Secretary Hancock

COVID 19: UK has vaccinated around 2 million people -Health Secretary HancockReuters | London | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:33 IST
Britain has now given around 2 million people a COVID-19 vaccination, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday ahead of a ramp-up in the roll-out of the shots on Monday. "Over the last week we've vaccinated more people than in the entirety of December, so we're accelerating the roll-out," he told BBC TV.
Asked how many people had been vaccinated, Hancock said: "It's around the 2 million mark, but we're going to publish the exact figures tomorrow and then henceforth on a daily basis."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hancock
- Health
- Britain
- Matt Hancock
ALSO READ
Second vaccine clears path out of pandemic by spring - UK's Hancock
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be rolled out in UK from Monday - Hancock
Lockdown in England to be widened as cases rise, Hancock says
Second vaccine clears path out of pandemic by Spring - UK's Hancock
UK's Hancock says COVID-19 vaccine roll-out limited by supply