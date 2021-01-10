Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's COVID-19 tally crosses 500,000 cases

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:56 IST
Pak's COVID-19 tally crosses 500,000 cases

Pakistan's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed a half million cases after 2,899 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Forty six people died due to the virus, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 10,644, while another 2,278 patients are in critical condition, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

With detection of 2,899 new cases, the total number of infections in the country reached 502,416, it said.

The number of people who recovered from the disease so far is 456,969, while there are 34,803 active patients.

The authorities performed 44,410 tests in the last 24 hours, registering a positivity rate of 6.52 per cent.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan expressed hope that the country will get the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest.

He said that the government's target was to vaccinate 70 million of the country's population to achieve herd immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Israels coronavirus vaccination campaign, the worlds fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy.Israelis over the age of 60, those with...

NCTC appeals to PM seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing NCTChas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses...

Pope prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm

Pope Francis said Sunday that he is praying for those who died in the US Capitol rioting and has appealed for calm to prevail in the United States to help safeguard that nations democratic values.During his traditional Sunday noon remarks a...

Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC seeks report

Indian cricketers, especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured racist slurs from the crowd for a second successive day in the third Test against Australia in Sydney, causing a brief halt in the fourth days play, expulsion of some spectators fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021