Pak's COVID-19 tally crosses 500,000 cases

Pakistan's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed a half million cases after 2,899 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Forty six people died due to the virus, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 10,644, while another 2,278 patients are in critical condition, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

With detection of 2,899 new cases, the total number of infections in the country reached 502,416, it said.

The number of people who recovered from the disease so far is 456,969, while there are 34,803 active patients.

The authorities performed 44,410 tests in the last 24 hours, registering a positivity rate of 6.52 per cent.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan expressed hope that the country will get the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest.

He said that the government's target was to vaccinate 70 million of the country's population to achieve herd immunity.

