Left Menu
Development News Edition

No bird flu in Karnataka: Dr K Sudhakar

As bird flu has been confirmed in seven states, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that there is no case of bird flu in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:14 IST
No bird flu in Karnataka: Dr K Sudhakar
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As bird flu has been confirmed in seven states, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that there is no case of bird flu in the state. "There is no bird flu case in Karnataka," Dr Sudhakar told ANI.

A chicken vendor, however, said that his poultry business has come down to 25-30 per cent in the wake of the news of bird flu across the country. "What business will be done when it is being reported that Avian influenza, popularly known as bird flu, has spread in the country. Some people name chicken, duck and crows as being affected by bird flu. Business is running at 25-30 per cent," Chicken vendor Mohammed Mustafa said.

"At the last moment, everything comes on chicken. Farmers lower the rates and the public start consuming less. People ask that is there any disease affecting the chicken and those who used to buy two to three kgs end up buying only half a kg. Business is badly affected in this environment," he added. Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying in a release said that the states which have so far reported cases of avian influenza include Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry said that reports of "unusual mortality" of birds have been received from Chhattisgarh on the night of January 8 and the morning of January 9 in poultry and wild birds in Balod district. The State has constituted rapid response teams for emergency situations and also sent the samples to the designated laboratory, the release said.

Further, reports of unusual mortality in ducks have also been received from Sanjay Lake, Delhi. Samples have been sent to the designated laboratory for testing. Samples of dead crows have also been sent to National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) from Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli, Parbhani and Beed districts of Maharashtra for confirmation of avian influenza. As per a statement from the Punjab government, a complete ban has also been imposed on the import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat into the state till January 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indigenously developed landing gear systems for UAVs handed over to Navy by CVRDE

Retractable landing gear systemsfor unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the CombatVehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unitof the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.The CVRDE, engaged in design and d...

EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry. Indonesias av...

Some opposition leaders spreading misinformation on COVID vaccine: Sushil Modi

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Sushil Modi on Sunday accused the opposition of being engaged in spreading misinformation against COVID vaccination. Some members of the opposition are engaged in spre...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021