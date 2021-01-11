S.Korea reports 451 new coronavirus cases, first time under 500 since start of Dec -KDCA

South Korea reported 451 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, the first time the daily infections had dropped below 500 since the beginning of December last year, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 419 were locally transmitted and 32 were imported.

