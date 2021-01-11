Left Menu
Next weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the worst, UK chief medical adviser says

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:47 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The next few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the worst as the new highly infectious variants of the virus rampage across the country, the British government's chief medical adviser said on Monday.

"The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS (National Health Service)," Chris Whitty told BBC TV. "What we need to do before the vaccines have had their effect, because it will take several weeks before that happens, we need to really double down."

