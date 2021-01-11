Serum Institute gets 'Covishield' purchase order from Centre

The Serum Institute on India onMonday said it has received the purchase order from the Centrefor the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

''We have received the (purchase) order from theGovernment of India on Monday afternoon,'' a senior SIIofficial told PTI.

The government has already announced that the processof administering the vaccine will start on on January 16.

The SII vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca wascleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech'sindigenous ''Covaxin'' earlier this month.

