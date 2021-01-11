Serum Institute gets 'Covishield' purchase order from Centre

Serum Institute gets 'Covishield' purchase order from CentrePTI | Pune | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:03 IST
The Serum Institute on India onMonday said it has received the purchase order from the Centrefor the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
''We have received the (purchase) order from theGovernment of India on Monday afternoon,'' a senior SIIofficial told PTI.
The government has already announced that the processof administering the vaccine will start on on January 16.
The SII vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca wascleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech'sindigenous ''Covaxin'' earlier this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
