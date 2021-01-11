UK health minister says 32,294 in hospital as COVID crisis reaches "worst point"Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:50 IST
The COVID-19 pandemic is at its worst point, and there are 32,294 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.
"We're at the worst point of this pandemic," Hancock said at a news conference.
