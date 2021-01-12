Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday declared a state of emergency across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, the palace said in a statement.

The emergency will last until Aug. 1 or earlier depending on the state of coronavirus infections, the palace said.

