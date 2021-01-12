Malaysia posts record daily rise in coronavirus cases as emergency invoked

Malaysia on Tuesday reported 3,309 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, as the country imposed a nationwide state of emergency.

Malaysia's palace said the king had declared the emergency as COVID-19 infections had reached "a critical stage".

