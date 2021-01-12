Malaysia posts record daily rise in coronavirus cases as emergency invoked

Malaysia posts record daily rise in coronavirus cases as emergency invokedReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:47 IST
Malaysia on Tuesday reported 3,309 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, as the country imposed a nationwide state of emergency.
Malaysia's palace said the king had declared the emergency as COVID-19 infections had reached "a critical stage".
