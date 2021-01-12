Left Menu
Bharat Biotech inks pact with Precisa Medicamentos for supply of Covaxin to Brazil

We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil, Ella said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:26 IST
Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Brazil.

Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, the company said in a statement.

''The COVID-19 pandemic has affected humanity at large. As a company determined to protect global public health, it has always been important for us to develop vaccines for a global cause,'' Bharat Biotech Chairman and MD Krishna Ella said. Covaxin is an innovation and a perfect example of novel product development from India, he added.

''Covaxin has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil,'' Ella said.

On the development, Precisa Medicamentos pharmaceutical Director Emanuela Medrades said: ''We identified highly technological, scientific and sanitary control levels. There were also excellent outcomes in clinical trials, which will be published soon. Bharat Biotech has exceeded our expectations, demonstrating quality and safety at the level of the largest vaccine suppliers in the world.” Covaxin is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 bio-containment facility, the statement said.

The government on Tuesday said it is procuring 55 lakh doses of Covaxin, which are expected to be received by January 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

