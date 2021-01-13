Mexico's official coronavirus death toll rises to 135,682

Mexico reported 14,395 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,314 more fatalities on Tuesday, according to the health ministry, bringing its total to 1,556,028 infections and 135,682 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, due to little testing.

