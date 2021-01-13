UK reports 1,564 COVID deaths, a new record, and 47,525 cases

Britain on Wednesday reported 1,564 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test from COVID-19, a record daily toll, with another 47,525 additional cases.

The reported number of deaths exceeds the 1,325 recorded on Jan. 8, with the number of deaths and cases soaring as Britain battles a new variant of the virus.

