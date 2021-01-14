Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharmacies join UK's mass COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Pharmacies in Britain will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday, the government said, as it seeks to accelerate the rollout of shots to millions of people a week to meet an ambitious delivery target.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 05:32 IST
Pharmacies join UK's mass COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Pharmacies in Britain will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday, the government said, as it seeks to accelerate the rollout of shots to millions of people a week to meet an ambitious delivery target. High street pharmacies such as Boots and Superdrug will begin offering the shots, with two hundred community drugstores due to be included over the next fortnight, joining hospitals, doctors' surgeries and seven large-scale centres in administering vaccines.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain was targeting a 24-hour, 7-day a week vaccination programme as soon as possible as it seeks to inoculate 15 million people by mid-February. "Pharmacies sit at the heart of local communities and will make a big difference to our rollout programme by providing even more local, convenient places for those that are eligible to get their jab," health minister Matt Hancock said.

The government is aiming to vaccinate those in the four highest risk tiers - the elderly, clinically vulnerable and frontline health and social care workers - by Feb. 15, something that would require more than 2 million vaccinations a week. According to official figures Britain has administered 2.6 million first vaccine doses so far, and Hancock has said Britain is on track to meet its target and manufacturers were delivering on schedule.

Britain is currently battling a more highly-transmissible variant of COVID-19, and reported a record daily death toll of 1,564 on Wednesday, with the intensity of the second wave of the pandemic now more deadly than the first. There have now been almost 85,000 deaths in Britain - the fifth highest figure globally - and 3.2 million have tested positive for COVID-19.

The vaccination programme, which the government says is being rolled out faster than its European neighbours, will help pave a way out of a new lockdown which began in England last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday

A pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for passengers entering England will come into effect from Monday instead of this week, transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet late on Wednesday. Passengers will be required to provide proof of a ...

Snap says it is permanently terminating Trump's account

Snap Inc is permanently terminating U.S. President Donald Trumps Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.Snap had announced an indefinite suspension of the account following the violent unrest at the Capitol...

Britain allows hospitals to discharge COVID-19 patients into care homes without re-testing

Britain on Wednesday altered its rules to allow coronavirus patients who have completed 14 days isolation without showing symptoms of COVID-19 to move directly into care homes from hospitals without being re-tested for the disease. Such ind...

Sumo-Top Japan sumo wrestler Hakuho released from hospital after COVID infection - media reports

Japans top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. Hochi reported that Mongolian-born Hakuho, who is the longest-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021