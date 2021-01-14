109 people test positive for UK variant of coronavirus
Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. PTI PLB AARAARPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:13 IST
The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 109, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday ''The total number of persons found infected with the new UK variant genome stands at 109 today,'' the ministry said.
All these people have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments, the ministry had said earlier.
Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.
The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. PTI PLB AARAAR
