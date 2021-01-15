Left Menu
Indonesia reports daily record COVID-19 cases with 12,818 infections

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:58 IST
Indonesia reports daily record COVID-19 cases with 12,818 infections
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 12,818 new infections, taking the total to 882,418, data from its COVID-19 taskforce showed.

It also reported 238 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 25,484. It has recorded among the most coronavirus infections and fatalities in Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

