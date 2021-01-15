Indonesia reports daily record COVID-19 cases with 12,818 infections

Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 12,818 new infections, taking the total to 882,418, data from its COVID-19 taskforce showed.

It also reported 238 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 25,484. It has recorded among the most coronavirus infections and fatalities in Asia.

