Gujarat to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive from 161 centres

The COVID-19 vaccination drivein Gujarat will start for healthcare workers from 161 centreswhen the nationwide inoculation campaign kicks off on January16, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled tolaunch the nationwide vaccination campaign against coronaviruson Saturday, is expected to interact with some of thebeneficiaries at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (one of the sites)virtually from New Delhi, said officials.

''Vaccination against coronavirus will start from 161centres in Gujarat when the nationwide drive is launched bythe Prime Minister on Saturday,'' Rupani said during a functionin Jamnagar.

For the first phase, the Gujarat Health Department hasidentified 4.31 lakh healthcare workers such as doctors andnurses for inoculation, said state Immunisation Officer DrNayan Jani.

After healthcare professionals, 6.93 lakh frontlineworkers such as police personnel, 1.05 crore citizens abovethe age of 50 and 2.75 lakh people under 50 but withcomorbidities will be covered under the drive, Jani added.

''We will administer vaccines to 100 health workers percentre every day. Beneficiaries will get an SMS through CoWINapplication about address of the centre and otherinstructions,'' said Jani.

CoWIN is an online platform for monitoring COVID-19vaccine delivery and will act as the foundation for the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive.

Jani said around 15,000 vaccinators have been trainedby the Health Department and the entire administration isfully prepared for the drive in Gujarat.

''While ministers will remain present at some of thedesignated 161 centres across the state, Rupani and DeputyChief Minister Nitin Patel will be at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital(on the first day of the drive),'' said Jani.

''PM Modi, through video conference, may interact withhealthcare workers who will get the vaccine at Ahmedabad CivilHospital. This hospital has been designated for PM'sinteraction with beneficiaries tomorrow,'' said Jani.