Germany passes 2 million mark for COVID cases

Germany passes 2 million mark for COVID casesPTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:45 IST
Germany has passed the mark of 2 million confirmed COVID infections since the start of the pandemic.
The country's disease control agency said Friday that there were 22,368 newly confirmed cases over the past 24-hour period, taking the total to 2,000,958.
The Robert Koch Institute said there have been 44,994 deaths linked to the coronavirus, an increase of 1,113 in a day.
German news agency dpa reported that newspapers carried significantly more death notices during the period until October 2020 than in the previous year.
The Saechsische Zeitung daily, which covers the eastern state of Saxony now badly affected by the outbreak, had three instead of the usual two obituary pages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Germany
- Saxony
- German
- The Robert Koch Institute
ALSO READ
Mexico probes alleged corruption in COVID-19 vaccine rollout
China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
Brazil fails to secure syringes for COVID-19 vaccine jabs
Vaccinated U.S. nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work -ABC
China gives conditional approval for CNBG's COVID-19 vaccine