Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's new COVID-19 cases per million population in last 7 days among lowest in the world: Health ministry

New Delhi, Jan 15 PTI India recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases per million population in the last seven days which is one of the lowest in the world when compared with countries like the US, the UK, Russia, Germany, Brazil, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.It further said that only one new death per million population was reported in India in this period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:46 IST
India's new COVID-19 cases per million population in last 7 days among lowest in the world: Health ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

India recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases per million population in the last seven days which is one of the lowest in the world when compared with countries like the US, the UK, Russia, Germany, Brazil, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It further said that only one new death per million population was reported in India in this period. ''With a case fatality rate of 1.44 per cent, COVID-19 deaths per million population in India are one of the lowest in the world,'' the ministry underscored. India's total COVID-19 active caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement and has dropped to 2.13 lakh comprising just 2.03 per cent of the country's total infections, it said.

The daily new cases added to the country's COVID-19 numbers have been below 20K in the recent days, it said.

The number of daily new cases registered in a span of 24 hours is 15,590 while 15,975 cases have recovered and discharged during the same period.

''New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87. It is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, USA and UK,'' the ministry highlighted.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738. ''The gap between COVID-19 recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and has crossed 99 lakh and currently stands at 99,49,711,'' the ministry underlined.

It said that 81.15 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,337 newly recovered cases. 3,309 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 970 in Chhattisgarh. At least, 77.56 per cent of the new cases are from seven states and union territories.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,579, while West Bengal reported 680 new cases.

One hundred and ninety one case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states and union territories account for 73.30 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Sale Sharks appoint former captain Sanderson as new director of rugby

Sale Sharks have appointed former club captain Alex Sanderson as their Director of Rugby after reaching an agreement with Saracens to release him from his contract, the Premiership Rugby side said on Friday.Sanderson, 41, started his career...

Defence Minister unveils India's first indigenously developed driverless metro car

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday unveiled the countrys first indigenously developedDriverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here.The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proudof the good work the team of eng...

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jets lease, the airline said on Friday, adding it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels. The Boeing 777 a...

Swimming- Dog-meat tweeting judge in Sun doping case had doubtful impartiality - Swiss court

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang did not get an impartial hearing when he was banned for eight years for doping offences as one of the judges had tweeted anti-Chinese messages concerning animal rights, Switzerlands highest court said on Friday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021