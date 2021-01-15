Over 240 centres readied for vaccination drive in Karnataka

A total of 243 centres have beenprepared for the launch of the first phase of COVID-19vaccination drive across the state on January 16, including 10centres in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health and Medical EducationMinister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

The Minister today held a video conference withDeputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and district healthofficers regarding the vaccination drive.

Covishield vaccine will be distributed in 237centres and covaxin in six centres--- Bellary, Shivamogga,Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar and Davanegere, Sudhakarwas quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Noting that Bengaluru Medical College was one of thesites where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch thevaccination drive on Saturday, he said, another nine centreshave been prepared in the state capital for the vaccination.

Some private hospitals like St Johns Medical collegehave also been included.

According to the Health Minister, 7,17,439 healthwarriors will be vaccinated in the initial phase.

''...we are aiming to vaccinate 24,300 people on thefirst day itself.We have 8,14,500 doses of vaccine and theinitial phase is expected to complete within a week,'' he said.

Politicians would have been given the vaccine in thefirst phase, but health workers at the forefront in the fightagainst Corona will be given priority, the minister said.

Pointing out that there will be emergency medicalservice available at the site of vaccination if anyside effects occur to anybody, Sudhakar claimed people werebeing misled by rumours spreading in social media.

''Only information provided in official governmenthandles are authenticated.'' Health warriors, police staff and 'pourakarmikas'have been registered in the first phase, he said, He requested people to take the vaccine without anyfear as it was completely safe.

Ten walk-in coolers, 4 walk-in freezers, 3,210 icelined regrigerators, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriersand 2,25,749 ice packs were available for storing andtransporting vaccines, he added.

