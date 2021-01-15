Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 240 centres readied for vaccination drive in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:46 IST
Over 240 centres readied for vaccination drive in Karnataka

A total of 243 centres have beenprepared for the launch of the first phase of COVID-19vaccination drive across the state on January 16, including 10centres in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health and Medical EducationMinister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

The Minister today held a video conference withDeputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and district healthofficers regarding the vaccination drive.

Covishield vaccine will be distributed in 237centres and covaxin in six centres--- Bellary, Shivamogga,Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar and Davanegere, Sudhakarwas quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Noting that Bengaluru Medical College was one of thesites where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch thevaccination drive on Saturday, he said, another nine centreshave been prepared in the state capital for the vaccination.

Some private hospitals like St Johns Medical collegehave also been included.

According to the Health Minister, 7,17,439 healthwarriors will be vaccinated in the initial phase.

''...we are aiming to vaccinate 24,300 people on thefirst day itself.We have 8,14,500 doses of vaccine and theinitial phase is expected to complete within a week,'' he said.

Politicians would have been given the vaccine in thefirst phase, but health workers at the forefront in the fightagainst Corona will be given priority, the minister said.

Pointing out that there will be emergency medicalservice available at the site of vaccination if anyside effects occur to anybody, Sudhakar claimed people werebeing misled by rumours spreading in social media.

''Only information provided in official governmenthandles are authenticated.'' Health warriors, police staff and 'pourakarmikas'have been registered in the first phase, he said, He requested people to take the vaccine without anyfear as it was completely safe.

Ten walk-in coolers, 4 walk-in freezers, 3,210 icelined regrigerators, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriersand 2,25,749 ice packs were available for storing andtransporting vaccines, he added.PTI KSU BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, regarded as one of the best English players of his generation, has called time on his illustrious playing career after being named on Friday as manager of second-tier side Derby County.The stru...

Bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver, passengers hurt

An articulated bus dramatically plunged off an overpass in New York City, leaving the front half hanging from the highway ramp it was navigating, its fall broken only by the road below.The driver was seriously injured in the crash just afte...

Wells Fargo records rare profit beat as credit costs fall

Wells Fargo Co posted a small rise in quarterly profit on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. T...

Man involved in robbery held after gunfight in UP's Greater Noida

A man, who was allegedly involved in robbing cash from two petrol pump employees last week in Greater Noida, was held on Friday after a gunfight with the police, officials said. The accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg in the gunfigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021